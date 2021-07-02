Manchester United’s academy star Reece Devine moves on loan to St Johnstone



Manchester United’s Reece Devine is moving on a season-long loan to St. Johnstone.

This comes after the latest drive to send some of Man United’s academy stars on loan to get first-team experience and for Devine, there is no better option than moving to an established Sccottish Premiership side.

Devine, who plays as a left-back with the occasional appearances at the centre of defence, joined the Red Devils in 2018 on a free transfer from Manchester City’s Under-18’s.

In the last campaign, he featured for United’s U23s where he appeared 23 times and assisted three goals.

In the upcoming season, a number of academy players will be looking for loan moves to try and prove to the academy staff as well as the first-team coaches that they are ready to move up to the United squad full-time.

Devine will be moving to Scotland where he won’t only be playing in the Scottish league and domestic cups but also in European football, as St. Johnstone have made it to the third qualifying rounds of the Europa League.

Callum Davidson, who manages Devine’s new club for the season, expressed his delight at securing such a good young player.

“With his background at Man United I would have no qualms about playing Reece right now,” Davidson said.

“I really like the way he plays and I’m delighted to get him.

“He is full of energy and likes to get forward. He is a hungry young player.

“Reece will be competing with Callum Booth, who was outstanding for us towards the end of the season.”

The move is subject to international clearance and will be Devine’s first temporary move away from the club.

United fans who follow the youngster will be pleased with the move as St. Johnstone’s fixture congestion might mean we could see the player feature prominently throughout the season.

