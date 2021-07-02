Real Madrid give Raphael Varane permission to talk to Manchester United

Manchester United are reported to have been given permission by Real Madrid to enter into talks with Raphael Varane.

Spanish outlet Marca claims that Los Blancos have been told the French star has asked to leave and have accepted that he appears to be Old-Trafford bound.

The reports follow a frantic couple of days that first saw United announce the imminent signing of long-term target Jadon Sancho.

Reports linking United with a move for Varane have intensified over the last 48 hours.

The latest report states that Varane’s representatives will be allowed to seal a deal with the Old Trafford club before negotiating a fee between clubs.

‘The leaders of Real Madrid have been told very clearly. Raphael Varane does not want to continue in the team,’ Marca reports.

‘They will attend to his request to facilitate his departure.

‘That should be in exchange for a good amount of money, that could be around 50 million euros [£43m].

‘Moreover, los Blancos have authorized the centre-back’s agent to negotiate with Manchester United to close an agreement and then transfer it to the club to discuss the terms of the transfer with the English club.’

Previous reports had suggested that Los Merengues had rejected a €50 million [£43m] bid and were looking to recoup a fee of closer to €70m [£60m].

However, Marca states that a fee of €50 million would be enough to ensure that the centre-back makes the move from Spain to England.

The Peoples Person has covered the ever-changing landscape of the proposed deal and earlier today covered a story in AS stating that the negotiations have ‘exploded’.

It has even been suggested that United could agree to a Varane – Paul Pogba player-exchange.

However, the latest reports, from a media source known to have established links to the Spanish giants seem to suggest that a deal is even closer than previously expected.

If United can seal the transfer it would bring to an end almost a decade of interest in the centre-back.

Varane was a target under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2011 and is believed to have been an on-off target for much of the last few seasons.

Should the transfer finally happen it would represent a major coup for the club, who are known to be in the market for a top-class partner for Harry Maguire.