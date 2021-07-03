David de Gea ‘determined’ to stay at Man United despite losing number one spot

David de Gea is determined to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place despite the increased competition caused by Tom Heaton’s recent arrival.

The 35-year-old Heaton completed his move to Old Trafford on Thursday after being released by Aston Villa at the end of his contract.

With Lee Grant also renewing his contract recently, it means that there are now four senior keepers at the club, which paved the way for speculation that De Gea might be on his way.

But The Times claims that the Spaniard is going nowhere.

‘David de Gea is determined to stay at Manchester United despite facing even more competition for his place following the signing of Tom Heaton,’ the report says.

‘De Gea lost his place in the first team to Dean Henderson towards the end of last season, but the 30-year-old Spaniard has no plans to quit United.

‘De Gea has two years left on his £375,000 per week contract, which no other club would be willing to match.’

It is a rather vague piece by The Times and does not really give any insight into what the 30-year-old has said or who he has said it to.

It is also not entirely true to say that De Gea ‘lost his place in the first team’ last season. The two keepers were rotated, with the Spaniard being given the gloves for the most important game of the season, against Villareal in the Europa League final.

That, however, did not go well for the keeper, who failed to save any of 11 penalties in the shootout, before proceeding to miss his own.

Recent reports suggested that this might have tipped the balance in Henderson’s favour but as The Times says, it is almost certainly true that no other club would be willing to match De Gea’s wages if he were to move on.

And with a contract that runs until 2023, this presents a problem for United should they be hoping to take those hefty wages off the books.

‘The most likely scenario would be what happened when the Red Devils loaned out Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan for the 2019/20 season, which resulted in United covering half of his wages as part of the deal,’ muses The Daily Star’s Tom Cavilla.

This still leaves the question of where he might move to without having to take a step down in terms of calibre of club, which may in turn be another reason why he has opted to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford.

With Spain in the semi finals of the European Championships, it is unlikely that the situation will be addressed or resolved in the near future, even though De Gea is yet to feature. Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Simon has been preferred between the sticks by head coach Luis Enrique so far in the tournament.