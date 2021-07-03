Home ReportsInternational Reports Luke Shaw puts in astounding performance as England reach Euro 2020 semi-finals

Luke Shaw puts in astounding performance as England reach Euro 2020 semi-finals

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw put in another sizzling performance for England this evening against Ukraine that helped the Three Lions reach the semi-final of Europa 2020.

Shaw was rested after an hour of the game but had already posted superb statistics to underline the strength of his performance.

The 25-year-old’s two goal assists were only part of the story of what was a masterclass of full-back play.

Shaw also achieved 81% pass accuracy and 100% long pass accuracy, won 100% of his tackles and successfully completed three out of three crosses.

The United man also created three chances, two of them big chances.

Shaw has now registered three assists in the tournament, a number bettered only by Switzerland’s Steven Zuber.

He has also created more chances than any other England player in the tournament, despite not having played in the opening game against Croatia.

Shaw joins David Beckham as the only two English players to provide three assists in a single European Championship.

Beckham has provided five in total at the Euros, which Shaw could still reach or even overtake in the coming games.

It was a tremendous evening for Manchester United players all round, with Harry Maguire keeping another clean sheet and firing home a fine header to put England 3-0 up and Marcus Rashford coming off the bench to put in a lively performance.

England will now meet Denmark in the semi-final at Wembley on Wednesday.

Latest Top Stories...

Fred’s statistics show he’s amongst Brazil’s top performers

Rio Ferdinand confirms he’s reached out to Raphael...

Juan Mata given new one-year contract by Man...

Juan Mata predicted Luke Shaw to be best...

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United make key decision on...

Raphael Varane: Manchester United fans get excited over...