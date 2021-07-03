Man United’s hopes of signing Raphael Varane increase as Fabrizio Romano confirms decision

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Raphael Varane have been given a further boost overnight as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the player has decided to leave Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old is out of contract in a year’s time and has been reported to have turned down Real’s offers to stay. Manchester United are believed to be the frontrunners for his signature.

Yesterday AS and Marca in Spain reported that Varane had made the decision to leave Los Blancos and had received permission from the club to talk to United about a potential switch.

However, Romano was unusually quiet on the issue until yesterday evening on his new Twitch channel, when he confirmed the news.

Romano also confirmed that the Red Devils have contacted Real Madrid on the matter.

🚨 Raphael Varane wants to leave Real Madrid. Manchester United have contacted Real Madrid. He is one of #mufc top priorities #mujournal [@FabrizioRomano via @Twitch] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) July 2, 2021

However, Romano added that the player has not ‘officially’ notified los Blancos of his desire to leave:

🚨 @FabrizioRomano latest on Varane 🚨 ◾ #mufc have contacted Real Madrid

◽ Player wants to leave, contract renewal more difficult

◾ Personal terms won't be a problem for United

◽ Varane's desire is to try something new

◾ Real waiting for his official decision #mujournal pic.twitter.com/XoC12UooVy — United Journal (@theutdjournal) July 3, 2021

The news is very positive although there is a long way to go until a deal can be done.

First is the difference in valuations, with United willing to pay up to £38 million and Real wanting £60 million.

Second is AS’s belief that Varane would still be willing to stay at the Bernabeu if new manager Carlo Ancelotti were to persuade him and the deal on the table was sweetened a little.

The Frenchman currently earns around £115,000 per week. Real’s new offer is for a reported £150,000 per week, but United are believed to be willing to offer £200,000 per week.