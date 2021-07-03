Manchester United confirm the signing of goalkeeper Tom Heaton

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of keeper Tom Heaton on a two year deal, with an option for a further year.

Previously with Aston Villa, the keeper’s contract expired with the Birmingham club and he rejoins United on a free transfer.

The Chester native is delighted to return to United having spent 13 years at the club coming through the academy ranks.

Speaking on his return, Heaton said “For me to have the opportunity to come back after spending 13 great years here as a kid, it’s an incredible feeling and I’m really, really excited to get started.”

Having spent so many years at @manutd, it holds a special place in my heart. There aren’t many greater feelings than playing in a packed out Old Trafford. It feels great to have the opportunity to do that again. Thanks for the warm welcome, let the hard work begin 👐🏻#MUFC pic.twitter.com/kIxsbXL7G1 — Tom Heaton (@TomHeatonGK) July 2, 2021

The academy graduate has declared he is not returning just for the memories and to sit in the stands though.

The keeper stated “I’m looking forward to coming in to compete with the other goalkeepers. I’ve got my eyes firmly set on trying to get into the team and I’m looking forward to getting started on that journey. My ambition is to get into the side.”

Not just familiar with Carrington, Heaton has already suited up for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his time with the reserves.

That was a time which had a big impact on the keeper’s career. He told the club’s official website “I’ll never forget him pulling me to the side once and saying the summer is not the time to have off as a young player making your way in the game. It’s a time to kick on. It’s something he drilled into me at probably 18 or 19, at the time, and it’s stayed with me.”

Such determination will be required to see the pitch ahead of United’s now stacked keeper selection, which includes David de Gea who is determined to fight for his place.

A tough task, but one Heaton is desperate to accomplish having never made a first team appearance during his first spell at the club.

Previous form at Old Trafford will stand him in good stead though.

Supporters will remember some world class performances he has put in against United for Burnley, and now he will be looking to do the same in the Red Devils shirt.