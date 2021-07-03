Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga expected to leave Rennes

Reports in France claim that in-demand Rennes’ midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will almost certainly leave the club this summer.

Manchester United have been strongly-linked with a swoop for the teenage star, with reports suggesting that his agent is in talks with the club over a possible move.

The youngster added to growing hype around a possible transfer by liking a Tweet about United’s agreement to sign Jadon Sancho.

Now, French outlet Le Parisien have confirmed that Camavinga’s departure “seems inevitable”.

The report downplays talk of an actual bid, saying, “Rennes…have not received an offer, neither from PSG, nor from another club…”

The talented youngster has just one year left on his existing deal, so his current club may be forced to entertain bids to ensure that he doesn’t leave for free next summer.

Camavinga is widely-regarded as one of the most exciting talents in European football.

Having made his Rennes debut in 2018 as a 16-year-old, the Angolan-born wonderkid quickly established himself as an important part of the first team.

The midfielder’s progress was capped by an international call up in 2020, making him Les Bleus’ youngest debutante in over 100 years.

United are thought to have a long-standing interest in Camavinga and were said to have a ‘strong interest’ back in March.

Recent reports from France confirmed the interest and suggested that the Old Trafford club were in talks with the player’s agent.

There’s no doubt that signing the tenacious talent would represent a major coup for boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Camavinga has a reputation for being a tough-tackling midfield dynamo and could be seen within the club as either an addition to – or replacement for – Paul Pogba, whose future still seems clouded in uncertainty.

Opportunities to land elite talents don’t come around very often and competition would surely be expected from some of Europe’s elite clubs.

Paris St-Germain have already been linked and the player has even been said to favour the move.

United will need to move fast then, if they intend to convince the richly-gifted Camavinga to become a part of Solskjaer’s exciting young side.