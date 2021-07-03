Raphael Varane wants Manchester United transfer to happen fast

Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane reportedly wants to complete a transfer to Manchester United soon as news on the situation continues to grow.

The French defender has been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s wishlist for this summer as he looks to find a top partner for Harry Maguire.

The legendary Norwegian spent big on the talented Englishman in his first summer in charge and clearly wants to invest in his defence again this time around too.

Varane is understood to be unsettled in Spain and United have identified him as the next major transfer after wrapping up the Jadon Sancho deal.

Fans would absolutely love the transfer to happen as there’s an agreement that the position is in need of reinforcements.

According to ABC, Varane has been tempted by a move to the Premier League for four years now, back when he wanted a transfer to the Red Devils but Zinedine Zidane convinced him to stay in Spain.

Now that the French manager left, the player desires a quick change too as he hopes to wrap a transfer up in two weeks to be at Old Trafford for pre-season.

It’s understood Madrid had offered Varane €7m annually, with Manchester United agreeing preliminarily on a five-year contract at a €12m annual wage with him.

The talented centre-back’s team rejected the offer from the La Liga giants and now hope Solskjaer’s side wrap up a transfer fast.

United have offered €45m but Real want €55m not including bonuses and so there appears to be a deadlock.

The Peoples Person previously covered a report that claimed personal terms with Varane would not be an issue to sort out.

The general feeling amongst most is one of cautious optimism and given how all the factors involved are in Manchester United’s favour, it seems the deal is theirs to lose.