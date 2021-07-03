Raphael Varane’s personal terms ‘not an issue’ for Man United, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are in negotiatons with Real Madrid over the transfer of Raphael Varane, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

As reported here earlier today, Romano spoke about the issue on his Twitch channel yesterday but he has now released a little more information on Twitter.

‘Manchester United are in contact with Real Madrid for Varane,’ he tweeted.

‘No official bid yet – won’t be a “quick” deal.

‘Personal terms won’t be an issue – Real still hope to convince Varane to stay, but he wants to try something new. He’s on top of #MUFC list as CB since months.’

Manchester United are in contact with Real Madrid for Varane. No official bid yet – won’t be a “quick” deal. 🔴 #MUFC Personal terms won’t be an issue – Real still hope to convince Varane to stay, but he wants to try something new. He’s on top of #MUFC list as CB since months. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2021

There are two elements to Romano’s tweet that are of particular interest to United fans. First is his claim that the Frenchman has been top of the Red Devils’ list of centre-back transfer targets for months.

This puts paid to the plethora of other reports claiming that the likes of Villareal’s Pau Torres and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde had been United’s number one target.

Indeed, Romano himself said in his Guardian column with Jamie Jackson just four days ago that ‘West Ham’s Declan Rice, Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Tottenham’s Harry Kane head the manager’s list for the respective positions,’ so the guru’s current claims represent a major shift in his position in regard to Varane.

The second interesting point in the tweet is that ‘personal terms won’t be an issue’. This corroborates The Peoples Person’s recent reports that United have been in contact with Varane’s agents and put a deal of around £200,000 per week on the table, around 33% higher than Real Madrid’s contract offer.

Other mischievous reports earlier in the week claimed that Varane had astronomical £400,000 per week salary demands.

Of course, the concerning element of Romano’s tweet is the statement ‘won’t be a ‘quick’ deal. Most reputable journalists agree that the two clubs remain poles apart in terms of valuation, with United offering £38 million and Real demanding £60 million.

There is also still the possibility that los Blancos will increase their contract offer to the player and that he will ultimately stay put, much as Sergio Ramos did after lengthy negotiations back in 2015.