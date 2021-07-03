Rio Ferdinand confirms he’s reached out to Raphael Varane over Manchester United transfer

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has revealed he has already contacted Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane over a potential transfer.

The now-retired Englishman is considered to be one of the club’s best centre-backs in history and it could be argued the club has yet to replace his famous partnership with Nemanja Vidic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s desire to sign Varane is believed to be due to a desire to create an unbreakable bond with Harry Maguire.

The French star is understood to have had idolised Ferdinand as a youngster so his intervention might be telling.

Varane’s transfer to United looks more likely this summer than ever before as he’s massively unsettled in Madrid.

Rio Ferdinand says he’s messaged Raphaël Varane about joining #mufc 👀 pic.twitter.com/TI37OwcjEr — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 3, 2021

With Varane’s contract running out next year and the La Liga giants needing money, it seems the cards are stacked in Manchester United’s favour.

Despite this, there’s no such thing as an easy transfer and it’s likely this deal will take some time to conclude.

The good news is Varane is no longer distracted by the Euros and so negotiations with him and his club should be regular and easy to resolve.

As always, the sticking point is likely to be the asking price with Madrid understood to be commanding a large fee despite his current deal coming close to ending.

There have been some suggestions that United could just wait until next summer to sign Varane for free unless Madrid agree to negotiate.

However, this is likely just a threat as there are no doubts Solskjaer would prefer to have his target now instead.