Brighton identify Daniel James of Man United as transfer target

Brighton have identified Daniel James as a potential transfer target according to The Sun.

Brighton manager Graham Potter is hoping to persuade James to make the move after Manchester United’s signing of Jadon Sancho.

Having previously worked together at Swansea, Potter is the man behind James’ initial breakthrough which earned him his move to United.

With Brighton also interested in a centre-back, The Sun say “Brighton would ideally buy both James and Rodon on permanent deals. But Potter would willingly take the pair on loan should they fail in their quest to buy.”

Off the back of an impressive Euro 2020 tournament, James and the club need to make a decision on his future.

Featuring for only 912 minutes in the league last season, the Welsh winger may see his minutes cut even further with the arrival of Sancho.

Thriving off the space to run into behind while featuring for Wales, it is a use of his speed which he has struggled to utilise in the red of Manchester as opponents look to sit deep.

But despite this, the winger’s hard work and intensity has no doubt ingratiated himself to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Operating from both the left and right, James has fulfilled a good squad role for Ole, offering pace and directness in attack along with strong defensive effort in tight matches.

The question remains though, will James’ hard work and energy be enough to keep his place at United?

Supporters recently expressed their opinions on the matter through The Peoples Person’s Facebook page.

With the signing of Sancho and potential breakthroughs for Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga, James could be set for a largely diminished role.

As a result James’ days at Old Trafford could be numbered, and depending on Brighton’s offer, the fee could be seen as better used to go towards the signing of a new midfielder, which has been reported to hinge on the proceeds of sales.