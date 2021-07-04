Dean Henderson: Manchester United’s goalkeeping position seems sorted

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly made a decision on his goalkeeping department that involves Dean Henderson.

The talented Englishman has had a breakthrough season of sorts after being entrusted between the sticks multiple times.

Henderson has battled well with David de Gea for the number one spot and there was a time when it felt as though he would be undroppable.

The campaign ended a little more open-ended than that, however, and that has led to lots of speculation over the experienced Spaniard’s future.

Nonetheless, there’s nothing for certain yet despite all the transfer rumours as there are many factors to consider.

According to Manchester Evening News, Henderson has already been told he’ll be starting the next season as the Red Devils’ number one.

The Peoples Person covered The Times’ report that stated De Gea is going nowhere despite the many goalkeepers at the club.

It seems as though the reports are in conflict with there only being one scenario that both can be true at the same time.

That scenario is that Henderson will start the season as the number one but De Gea will be given one last chance to fight for his place in the team.

It’s likely the former Atletico Madrid man would be sold this summer if there is a team interested in securing him but his high wages has made that difficult.

That means it makes sense that De Gea would stay until the next year when perhaps the dynamic has changed and more clubs are chasing his signature.

With Lee Grant and Tom Heaton both at the club now, it seems unsustainable to have four first-team goalkeepers for the long-term future.