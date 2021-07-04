Jadon Sancho shows all what he’s about in first England star

Future Manchester United star Jadon Sancho was the talk of the town in the past week and it’s certainly for good reason.

The Telegraph covered Sancho’s performance for England vs Ukraine and it’s safe to say he enjoyed his first start of the Euros.

Fans saw why Solskjaer was insistent on signing him as he was direct in a way United fans absolutely love.

His dribbling skills were on show and he was as comfortable taking on defenders on the outside as he was on the inside.

Sancho’s versatility didn’t see his impact reduce as he was just as capable on either flank and his crossing was just as good as his ability to cut inside.

Not only was he brilliant at committing defenders but he made space for his teammates frequently and it could be argued he should have ended the night with a goal too.

A Manchester United fan summed it up perfectly:

Sancho: "It's going to be fun" It's going to be scary but….. you know the rest. pic.twitter.com/xyA44pBpsD — Trey (@UTDTrey) July 4, 2021

Even future club teammate Luke Shaw was impressed:

Shaw on Sancho: “He showed people why we’re buying him, even though I was on the pitch, I was really impressed with his performance. I’m obviously looking forward to him becoming a Manchester United player and I will keep getting on to him to keep those high standards up.” — ‏ً (@LukeShawArmy) July 4, 2021

His main standout statistic from the night was this:

Jadon Sancho completed more take-ons (4) than any other #ENG player against #UKR Silky footwork. pic.twitter.com/86OT4w2v3N — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 3, 2021

On paper, Sancho seems to be made for Manchester United and it’s difficult to think of reasons why he would struggle when he completes his transfer post-Euros.