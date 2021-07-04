Juventus determined to land Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

Juventus are determined to pursue the ‘complicated’ signing of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

And, according to reports, new coach Massimiliano Allegri is so determined to land the Frenchman that he could even be open to letting superstar attacker Cristiano Ronaldo move back to Manchester to get the deal over the line.

The classy midfielder’s future remains clouded in uncertainty, with just one year remaining on his current United deal.

Interestingly, the article even suggests that United’s decision-makers are unsure about how to handle the apparent deadlock, saying, “Some club officials want him to sign a new contract, conscious of the fact that he could potentially leave as a free agent for a second time next summer.

‘But a new deal is likely to make him the club’s highest paid player at £400,000 per week, and there are doubts whether he should be retained at that cost.”

Regarding a possible Ronaldo – Pogba trade the report states that, “Neither club has officially discussed that option, but those close to each player have also not ruled it out.”

Whether United would want to lose a player entering his prime for one who is slowly-declining remains to be seen. But this is not the first time in recent weeks the possibility has been mooted.

It could be argued that, beyond nostalgia, the time for the return of former idol Ronaldo has surely passed.

After an excellent showing for France at Euro 2020, Pogba is currently taking a well-earned break from what has been a hectic season for club and country.

However, the Parisian star still managed to get virtual tongues wagging by sharing a photo of himself and former Bianconeri teammate Paulo Dybala.

As reported by the MEN, even the relatively straightforward sight of two friends enjoying some overdue downtime has since been scrutinised for possible subtext.

Some observers even went as far as interpreting the image as a clear indication of the brilliant Frenchman’s impending departure:

‘I like Paul but he obviously fancies a new experience and I’m kinda tired of having to deal with him and his agent every 3 weeks,’ said one fan on Twitter.

‘Best for all parties to part ways. We managed losing Becks, Ruud, Ronaldo going. We can manage losing Pogba.’

It’s the kind of hyper-analysis that seems to go hand-in-hand with the vagaries and intrigue of ‘Pogbaworld’.

The Peoples Person has been covering developments and recently reported on speculation about supposed interest in Pogba from Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are thought to be in communication with the Old Trafford club about the future of their own French star, Raphael Varane.

It has been suggested that Los Blancos retain an interest in Pogba and could be amenable to a player-and-cash exchange with the seemingly outbound Varane.

