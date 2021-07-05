Eduardo Camavinga: Manchester United fans thrilled by new links

Manchester United fans have reacted positively to the latest news on Eduardo Camavinga’s potential transfer from Rennes.

The young Frenchman has suddenly emerged as a serious target this summer and it appears the club have already made their move.

United are said to have been looking at cheap midfield options to invest in since a large chunk of their budget will have gone on Jadon Sancho and potentially Raphael Varane.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to have spent around £80m on the young Englishman and it is said €50m is what will be needed to sign the Real Madrid star.

If that’s true then there’s not too much room left in the bank for Camavinga but the reports are positive nonetheless and supporters are excited.

If Camavinga chooses us, it's an incredibly straightforward deal. It all comes down to selling him on the vision. — Riddy Muppetiers (@RiddyMuppetiers) July 5, 2021

If Eduardo Camavinga does sign, then I actually wouldn’t be surprised if it gets done within the next 2 weeks. It sounds like a fairly simple deal to do, and I can imagine OGS wanting as much transfer business sorted before the start of the pre-season tour as possible. Lets see.. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) July 5, 2021

Didn’t know I needed Camavinga at United until last week, but now we absolutely need Camavinga at United — ‘ (@vintageredss) July 5, 2021

Camavinga said last year that he is 'inspired by Pogba', who recently stated that Camavinga makes him think of himself… Soon to be linking up together at United as well as for France?🤔 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ewoe2ljnys — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) July 5, 2021

If United don't get Camavinga I'll be fuming. Rated him for weeks. — Jay Motty (@JayMotty) July 5, 2021

– Eduardo Camavinga

– Paul Pogba

– Bruno Fernandes Tell me that isn't a title wining midfield? Next season is going to be fun for us but scary for them. — jαck (@UtdOptimist) July 5, 2021

The Peoples Person covered a report on how the Red Devils are set to test Rennes’ resolve and bid on Camavinga in the next few days.

PSG, Madrid and Chelsea are all said to be keen too but if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side move fast then they could secure his signature but their competitors even place a bid.

Camavinga is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in Europe and is probably even ready for regular first-team football at Old Trafford.