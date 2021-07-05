Home Man United NewsMan United Player News Eduardo Camavinga: Manchester United fans thrilled by new links

Eduardo Camavinga: Manchester United fans thrilled by new links

by Marwan Harraz
by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans have reacted positively to the latest news on Eduardo Camavinga’s potential transfer from Rennes.

The young Frenchman has suddenly emerged as a serious target this summer and it appears the club have already made their move.

United are said to have been looking at cheap midfield options to invest in since a large chunk of their budget will have gone on Jadon Sancho and potentially Raphael Varane.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to have spent around £80m on the young Englishman and it is said €50m is what will be needed to sign the Real Madrid star.

If that’s true then there’s not too much room left in the bank for Camavinga but the reports are positive nonetheless and supporters are excited.

The Peoples Person covered a report on how the Red Devils are set to test Rennes’ resolve and bid on Camavinga in the next few days.

PSG, Madrid and Chelsea are all said to be keen too but if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side move fast then they could secure his signature but their competitors even place a bid.

Camavinga is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in Europe and is probably even ready for regular first-team football at Old Trafford.

