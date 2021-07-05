Jules Kounde is Manchester United’s ‘Plan B’ to Raphael Varane



Manchester United have another plan in mind in Jules Koundé if the Raphael Varane transfer falls through, reports claim.

However, they face stiff opposition from Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid, who have all been linked with the Frenchman.

Having secured a deal for right-winger Jadon Sancho subject to a medical, United have turned their attentions to strengthening in the centre-back position.

Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo both left the club within the last twelve months and with Phil Jones and Eric Bailly’s fitness proving unreliable, reinforcements are almost certainly needed.

There are also question marks over the long-term compatibility of last season’s regular centre-back partnership of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, with a faster and more mobile partner for the skipper expected to improve the defence.

Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane is believed to be United’s top target for the role and according to The Mirror, los Blancos have already rejected a £50 million bid from United and are looking for something around £80 million. The same outlet also claims that Koundé is now enshrined as the Red Devils’ ‘Plan B’ should further negotiations with los Blancos not bear fruit.

Spanish outlet AS have also reported that Koundé is United’s front runner if the Varane deal doesn’t materialise.

However, a move for Koundé could potentially prove to be more costly than Varane, with Sevilla hoping to bring in no less than £60m.

Koundé already has one Europa League trophy to his name after winning in 2019/20, a campaign in which he played a prominent part despite being such a young age.

Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy reports that Arsenal are also trying to secure the 22-year-old’s services and expect there to be a North London battle between Arsenal and Spurs for his signature.

There are also reports claiming that Spanish giants Real Madrid are looking at the player to potentially replace Varane as they have already lost his centre-back partner, Sergio Ramos, this summer.

Other reports, however, suggest that los Merengues’ heirarchy believe they have enough cover and will not be in for the 22-year-old.

Sevilla’s sporting director, Monchi is aware that it will be extremely difficult to keep the player but the wealth of interest is allowing the Andalusians to play hardball over the price. Koundé’s future is inextricably linked with that of Varane, with the 28-year-old’s next move almost certain to determine what happens to his younger counterpart.