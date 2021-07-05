Man United closing in on Eduardo Camavinga, says Fabrizio Romano

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United are close to signing French midfield prodigy Eduardo Camavinga.

The 18-year-old is considered to be one of the world’s top teenage talents and can play across the midfield in a variety of roles.

United were also linked with the starlet last summer along with a host of other clubs, including Real Madrid, which looked to be his preferred destination.

But with the uncertainty caused by the onset of Covid-19, it was decided that the then 17-year-old would stay at Rennes for one more season and with los Blancos struggling financially, this time it appears to be United who are leading the chase to sign him.

‘Manchester United are progressing in direct contacts to sign Eduardo Camavinga,’ Romano tweeted late last night.

‘Rennes would be open to negotiate on potential €30m fee – as they’d lose Camavinga for free next summer.

‘He’s one of Man Utd long term targets – PSG have always been interested too.’

A fee of €30 million (£25m) represents an insanely big drop from last summer’s asking price for Camavinga, which was reported to be £60 million, and represents something of a no-brainer for the Old Trafford hierarchy.

It is also a little different, to say the least, from the asking price of €100 million (£86m) that was reported last week by some papers.

As Romano says, PSG are also in a very strong position and the also-reliable Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sports claims that the youngster would like to stay in France and prefers the Parisian option. So it almost seems that the French club could click their fingers and steal the transfer from United.

However, if the Red Devils are able to land defender Raphael Varane, with Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial as well they will be able to boast three France teammates in their squad, which could persuade the Angola-born star that Old Trafford would be a home from home.