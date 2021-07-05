Man United’s Eduardo Camavinga bid imminent, player wants Rennes exit

Manchester United’s attempts to sign Stade Rennais’ Eduardo Camavinga are progressing rapidly despite a difference in valuations between the buying and selling clubs.

Following on the heels of Fabrizio Romano’s declaration late last night that a deal of around €30 million (£25m) is being discussed, Le Parisien has published a report today saying that the Red Devils are the only club currently pursuing the transfer.

According to the French outlet, United are set to lodge that €30 million bid in the next 72 hours, but unlike Romano, they also say that it falls well short of Rennes’ valuation and that it will be rejected.

The outlet reports Rennes manager Bruno Genesio as saying:

‘We have already said several times that we cannot afford to remain in this situation when it comes to an international player like him.

‘It’s part of a career to have important decisions to make, he has a very important one to make for his future and we at the club also have our interests to defend.

‘I hope we find a solution that satisfies everyone.’

Le Parisen then goes on to say that the player has informed Rennes of his decision not to extend his contract.

‘Since [France’s elimination from Euro 2020], “Cama” has been able to take advantage of a few days of vacation before returning to Brittany.

‘Rennes were then informed of his willingness not to extend their contract beyond 2022. His departure seems inevitable even though the Breton club have yet to receive an offer for their 18-year-old.

‘Manchester United are pressing the most at the moment.

‘Discussions are constant with his entourage and, according to our information, the Red Devils will make a first offer to Rennes in the coming days, it will be around 30 million euros.

‘As it stands, it seems unlikely that Manchester United’s proposal will be accepted by Stade Rennais’.

The report then goes on to confirm that there has been no approach from PSG, who they describe as ‘playing the patience card’, nor Chelsea or Real Madrid.

The outlet concludes that ‘the soap opera is far from over’ and it would certainly be in United’s interests to try to close a deal quickly before the other candidates for his signature are able to get their ducks in a row.