Manchester United looking into potential move for Danny Ings



Possible Manchester United target Danny Ings has just rejected a new four-year deal at Southampton, a new report claims.

Back in May, The Peoples Person reported that Man United were plotting a summer bid for Danny Ings.

The rumours started after speculation that the Englishman would go on to reject a new deal and will need to be sold this summer or leave on a free transfer next.

Now it’s been revealed that Ings has rejected that four-year deal, speculation comes around once again that the top Premier League clubs are after the player and according to The Athletic, the player is ‘admired by Manchester United’.

This comes with a sceptical reaction from United fans as his Liverpool background isn’t favourable and United would be about to break a tradition of a lifetime to secure the transfer.

At current club Southampton Ings has come up with some incredible numbers for his team, scoring 34 times in 67 league appearances over two seasons.

Ings has also found a place once again in the England squad after appearing in some of the games in 2020 after playing once in 2015.

If as Ornstein notes, the Red Devils still ‘admire’ Ings, it is possible that they could make a move for him if Southampton wanted to cash in.

As well as United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Man City are all rumoured to be looking at the 28-year-old as Southampton look to resolve the situation.

Man United fans will also consider the fact that Edinson Cavani has just signed a new deal to keep him at the club for next season so any move does seem unlikely unless of course, they are planning for the future.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial can also play in the centre-forward role with Mason Greenwood switching to the role as well.

Any future move for Ings could have an impact on the development Greenwood in particular, so it would seem unlikely for now despite the usually reliable source unless one of United’s forwards were to unexpectedly leave.

