Paul Pogba’s links to Juventus cleared up by Fabio Paratici

Manchester United fans might have nothing to worry about in regards to Paul Pogba potentially leaving to Juventus as Fabio Paratici has revealed some interesting information.

The director of football, who is now at Tottenham but was once a part of the Italian giants, has opened up on his former side’s interest in the talented Frenchman.

Pogba famously left United as a teenager after failing to agree on a contract back when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge.

Juventus were the ones who snapped him up and Jose Mourinho would later make him the world’s most expensive player by buying him back.

Pogba has had a rollercoaster of a time since moving back to Old Trafford and his future is uncertain, even now.

According to TuttoSport, Paratici said: “We are always very fond of the players we have had. Paul arrived at 18, he grew up with us and it was a great satisfaction to see him succeed.

“Affection is part of the relationship that always exists between Pogba and Juventus.

“Having said that, I think it is very difficult, there has never been a moment in which we have been close to taking it back.”

The Peoples Person covered a report that insisted Max Allegri, who returned to Juventus, is keen on Pogba despite knowing it will be a complicated deal to complete.

The Serie A club simply don’t have the finances to purchase their former player so it seems strange there would be anything different now.

If in the past they never came close to signing Pogba then it seems near impossible that now, when their funds are low due to the global health crisis, they would be capable of buying him.

Nonetheless, things in football can change fast so perhaps if Juventus suddenly sell a lot of their players they will be able to afford Pogba.