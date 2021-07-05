Picture: Tom Heaton given squad number as players return to training

Manchester United fans have been given the opportunity to see their new signing Tom Heaton in training for the first time.

The experienced goalkeeper joined on a free transfer from Aston Villa to bolster a department that has had a bit of a shakeup.

Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira have both left the club while Lee Grant was handed an extension to his deal.

With David de Gea and Dean Henderson both also still at the club, many supporters were surprised with the depth they will now have with Heaton’s arrival.

Nonetheless, the 35-year-old has clearly been delighted at rejoining United, having left them back in 2010.

Tom Heaton looks to have been given the no.22 shirt at Manchester United. #MUFC [MU] pic.twitter.com/fr3BXit7He — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 5, 2021

The Peoples Person previously covered how the signing of Heaton came about and the details of the surprise move.

He once left Old Trafford for free to join Cardiff and it’s safe to say he’s made quite the career for himself since.

Heaton has over 100 top-flight appearances and so has decent enough experience to handle being thrown into the deep end if it ever came to it.

He is expected to be the club’s third choice, behind the aforementioned Henderson and De Gea, though he is second in terms of experience.

The shirt number 22 was Romero’s number for the past few seasons but since he has vacated, that left it vacant for Heaton.

If the new man is to play a similar role to the Argentine at Old Trafford then it’s safe to say fans will warm up to him quickly.