Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks linked with Manchester United move

Manchester United are said to have drawn up a list of targets to fill their troublesome defensive-midfield berth.

According to a report in The MEN, West Ham United’s Declan Rice is the preferred candidate, with Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga also a possibility.

The other name in the frame is that of Tottenham Hotspurs’ Harry Winks, although the out-of-favour ace is, apparently, seen as a last resort.

United have been strongly linked with a move for Camavinga in recent days, with some reports even suggesting that talks were taking place regarding a suitable fee.

The French wonderkid is entering the final 12 months of his existing deal and his current club are said to be considering a sale, rather than risking losing the player for free next summer.

Rice is thought to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s number one target and is even said to have spoken to current United stars Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire about life at Old Trafford.

However, the England man is one of David Moyes’ trusted lieutenants and is contracted until 2024, so would almost definitely prove to be the more expensive option.

The Red Devils are thought to have been monitoring Winks for at least six months. Rumours of a possible swoop were covered by The Peoples Person back in January.

Although Winks was a virtual ever-present at White Hart Lane under Mauricio Pochettino, he quickly fell out of favour under the unhappy stewardship of Jose Mourinho.

Last season, the midfielder found himself struggling for game time, making only 15 appearances in the Premier League.

The former academy product’s availability is likely to hinge upon where he fits into the plans of new Spurs’ coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, the hunt for a new midfielder is said to be a lower priority than finding a centre-back partner for Harry Maguire, with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane widely-regarded as the number 1 target.

Based on the sheer volume of speculation, it seems a near-certainty that United are active on multiple fronts as they look to address obvious weaknesses within the current squad.

Although it could be argued that Winks wouldn’t represent much of an improvement on the existing midfield options, the ongoing links with Rice, Camavinga and Varane are sure to get fans’ pulses racing ahead of the new season.