Declan Rice: Jesse Lingard makes decision on West Ham exchange

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has reportedly had his say on being involved in a transfer for West Ham star Declan Rice.

The young midfielder has been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s radar for quite some time as he looks to bolster his engine room this summer.

United have already invested in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and they have now turned their attentions to signing a centre-back.

It’s believed a midfielder would be on the list next but it all depends on what funds are remaining and which players are available.

The former Chelsea academy man has a huge price tag on his head and that could complicate things, with Solskjaer’s side open to exploring alternative ways to complete a deal.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils will have to find another way to bring Rice to Old Trafford because Lingard is not interested in being used as a makeweight in any potential transfer.

The Peoples Person previously covered a piece on club great Nicky Butt who insisted signing Raphael Varane would be more important than the West Ham star.

Lingard is certainly within his right to deny being used in a deal but it does seem strange given how Fabrizio Romano previously stated the only club he’d leave to is the London club.

If the academy graduate hopes to leave to West Ham for first-team football either way then it’s difficult to understand why he wouldn’t want to be involved in a deal with Rice.

Some sections of the media have put the 22-year-old’s price tag at £80m and that’s certainly out of budget for Manchester United.

It seems unless West Ham massively reduce their demands and Lingard agrees to be a part of a deal then the transfer probably won’t go through.

Nonetheless, Solskjaer has the right targets in mind for his team and it will be interesting to see where Lingard fits in with it all too.