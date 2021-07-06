‘Good progress’ made in Brandon Williams’ Southampton loan deal

Brandon Williams looks set to complete a long-planned move to Southampton on loan from Manchester United.

The Saints have been coveting the full-back for months since the arrival of Alex Telles at Old Trafford saw him drop down the pecking order.

Having played 37 times for the senior side in 2019/20, starting 25, Williams managed just 14 outings last season, starting just five.

And according to The Athletic, despite concerns over potential playing time previously covered here at The Peoples Person, it would appear that he is poised to relaunch his career at St Mary’s.

‘Southampton are confident they can finalise a deal,’ The outlet reports.

‘The two clubs have held talks, and with the full-back eager to get regular game time, good progress has been made.

‘The defender has been assured Hasenhuttl is ready to grant him much greater playing time than he was afforded at United last season, while complimentary reports on the Austrian’s management have made their way to Williams.

‘There are still details to sort, including salary contributions. Southampton would be expected to take on the entirety of the defender’s wages, just as they did when they signed Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino in January.

‘One stumbling block could yet be the fee. Should United demand a major payment from Southampton, the move might fall through.

‘Ed Woodward insisted on a £1.5 million fee for Jesse Lingard’s six-month loan to West Ham United, delaying the completion of the switch until late in the January window, and it remains to be seen where the executive vice-chairman pitches Williams.

‘It is regarded as unlikely there would be an option to buy included in the contract. But sources are encouraged a move will be completed sooner rather than later, with Southampton hoping to have Williams in for pre-season at the earliest moment.’

Even at Southampton, the Crumpsall man would not be guaranteed a first team spot, especially as they have just strengthened in the full-back department with Stade Brest’s Romain Perraud. But it is believed that the Saints have convinced both United and the player himself that he would be used regularly.