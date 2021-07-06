Manchester United’s Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo called up to Ivory Coast Olympic squad



Manchester United’s 18 year-old wing talent, Amad Diallo has been called up to play for his country, Ivory Coast at this summer’s Olympics.

He is being called up alongside his fellow countryman and United centre-back teammate Eric Bailly.

For Bailly, it will mean welcome playing time, as the 27 year-old only made 12 Premier League appearances last season.

For Amad, it will be more valuable experience in a senior squad to build upon in his fledgling career.

He will likely play a squad role and play from the bench for coach Patrice Beaumelle’s side.

According to ESPN, United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave the pair permission to join their national squad for the tournament despite the potential gold medal match taking place a week before the start of the new Premier League season in August.

The signing of winger Jadon Sancho will have greatly eased the dependence on Amad being present in United’s matchday squad and will allow Solskjaer to integrate the youngster into the team more slowly and with less pressure.

Solskjaer and his backroom staff may also be confident of a new defensive signing to cover for the absence of Bailly.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane in recent months.

If the Ivory Coast go far in the tournament, it is likely that the pair will miss the first game of the season at Old Trafford against local rivals Leeds United.

There are high hopes for Amad, who Man United signed last January for £19 million with a further £18 million in potential add-ons.

He is left-footed and plays on the right wing, drifting inside.

Competition for a starting place on the wing in United’s first team will be tough, but as should be expected, and for Amad, time is on his side.

If United do sign a starting centre-back before the August 31st deadline however, Eric Bailly may be moved on, despite signing a new contract in April, as he has recently spoken of wanting more game-time.