No interest for David de Gea as he decides to fight for his Man United place

A second report has emerged today stating that David de Gea wants to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his Manchester United place.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report from The Times stating that the Spaniard had not called time on his Old Trafford career amidst rumours that Dean Henderson is to be given the nod ahead of him between the sticks when the new season kicks off in August.

And now, ESPN’s Rob Dawson has backed up The Times’ claim, with his own sources saying that there have, in any event, been no approaches made for De Gea.

‘David De Gea will return to preseason with Manchester United determined to fight for his place at Old Trafford,’ ESPN’s sources have told them.

‘With manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yet to make a decision on who will be his first-choice goalkeeper, the Spain international is keen to stake his claim for the gloves rather than immediately look for a move away.

‘Sources have told ESPN United have yet to receive any concrete interest in the 30-year-old, who still has two years and a 12-month option on his £375,000-a-week contract.’

Whether De Gea genuinely wants to stay if it means playing second fiddle to his younger counterpart remains to be seen. But those massive wages would, in any case, be a very difficult obstacle to overcome were he to move.

There is virtually no chance of any other club paying anything approaching that amount and with those two years still remaining on his contract, there is no reason that De Gea would need to settle for less.

So there are financial, practical and perhaps ‘point to prove’ reasons for the 30-year-old to stay at Old Trafford and fight to regain his number one status at the club.

This leaves United in the position of trying to push the player out, unwillingly, by either making him an offer to buy out the rest of his contract, or sending him on loan whilst paying a portion of his wages.

The birth of his baby daughter recently might make a move nearer to his home country an option, but there are few top Spanish sides looking for a keeper at the current time and that are also in a financial position to even pay half of his current salary.

PSG have recently signed Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan, leaving Italy as arguably the only realistic possible outlet for the overpaid star. De Gea could therefore follow the path of Alexis Sanchez, who was in a similar situation with United in 2019/20 and was loaned and subsequently sold, with buyout of part of his contract, to Inter Milan.