Raphael Varane transfer: Sky Sports confirm Manchester United given permission

Manchester United have reportedly been given the green light to discuss terms with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.

The superb Frenchman appears to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s most desired centre-back and the club have already made moves to try to make it happen.

United have recently wrapped up a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and so they’ve now turned their attentions on Varane.

It’s believed the Madrid man is being brought in to form a solid partnership alongside Harry Maguire in the centre of defence.

Fans would certainly love to see that happen and Varane is generally their first-choice candidate for that position.

🔴 Manchester United remain interested in Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane 🔴 Initial talks have taken place with Varane’s representatives with the permission of Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/wIEJzuyhMB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 6, 2021

The Peoples Person previously covered a report on how Sevilla’s Jules Kounde is one of the alternatives on the Red Devils’ transfer wish list.

With Sky Sports now confirming the news too, many sections of the media appear in agreement over Varane’s potential transfer to Old Trafford.

It has gone from whispers of a possibility to rumours to now confirmed news and Manchester United seem to have officially registered their interest.

Solskjaer targetting Varane is exactly the type of thing he was said to be aiming to do this summer after finishing in second place last season.

It was claimed the legendary Norwegian would be focussing on first-team players who could immediately slot into the starting XI and improve the team.

The aim is still to bring in players who will have short and long-term value and it’s safe to say Varane fits that category.