Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos impressed by Manchester United’s Luke Shaw

It’s been a fantastic couple of weeks at Euro 2020 for Manchester United’s Luke Shaw.

An excellent club season saw the left-back vying with Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell for a starting spot in Gareth Southgate’s exciting England team.

After being overlooked for the opener against Croatia, the United Players’ Player of the Season was selected for England’s stalemate with old rivals Scotland.

He’s remained in the side ever since.

It’s safe to say that, following starring roles in consecutive wins over Germany and Ukraine, Shaw has grabbed his chance with both hands.

The talented full-back was superb in the second-round win over Germany, outwitting the dangerous Joshua Kimmich, setting up England’s opening goal and playing a vital role in the second.

He was even better in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Andrei Shevchenko’s Ukraine side, creating another two goals and dominating the entire left flank.

His last two displays have been so complete that some fans and teammates have taken to calling him ‘Shawberto Carlos’ – an homage to former Brazil and Real Madrid great Roberto Carlos.

Just when it seemed that we’d hit peak Shaw, things have somehow gotten even better for the left-sided powerhouse.

In a recent interview, even Carlos himself admitted to being impressed by the England man’s displays, saying, “He’s been improving each game and I think he’s got everything to get to the top.”

On comparisons between the two, he said, “I had my time and now he’s having his. Similarities, I think, could be that he has strength and the desire to win, just like I did.”

None of this adulation should come as much of a surprise to United fans. Shaw has looked the complete package for much of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure, for which the Norwegian deserves credit.

However, the scale of this reversal of fortunes seems particularly special.

After the injuries, the nagging doubts and often unfair criticism, seeing Shaw fulfilling his potential is the perfect vindication for all the effort he’s said to have made over the last two years.

He’s at the pinnacle now and looks set to stay there.