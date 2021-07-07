Dean Henderson: Manchester United star recovers in time for pre-season

Manchester United have been given a major boost ahead of their pre-season return as Dean Henderson has reportedly recovered from injury.

During the 2020-21 campaign, the young Englishman broke into the first team towards the backend of the season, taking advantage of David De Gea‘s absence due to the birth of his daughter.

Upon return, the experienced Spaniard couldn’t displace Henderson after solid performances such as the 2-0 win vs. Manchester City.

The academy graduate then went on to play the majority of the remaining Premier League matches.

De Gea did, however, still play a role in the first team, particularly when it came to continental football, and most notably started the Europa League final.

Heading into next season there is now a huge uncertainty on who will take that number one spot in league matches.

Heading into pre-season, Man United were initially cut short with goalkeepers after all the first-team goalkeepers had international duties with the exception of Lee Grant.

However, unfortunately for Henderson, he injured his hip after the first game of the European Championships and had to withdraw from the competition.

A few weeks later, as pre-season training started, Henderson has now recovered from the injury and is back training ready to fight for the number one spot again with Tom Heaton and De Gea when he returns from his holiday.

This now means that heading into the first game of the pre-season campaign, we will have four goalkeepers with Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Grant, and Henderson.

Upon his arrival, Heaton also said he was here to compete for that prestigious jersey so going into next season, there will be a bigger battle that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have to face.

De Gea’s break has just begun following Spain’s loss to Italy in the semi-final of the Euros and so Henderson will get a head start in that claim for the number one jersey.

United fans will be hoping that Henderson will be fully fit before the new season draws in and that he can take full advantage of participating in a full pre-season.