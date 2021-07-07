Eduardo Camavinga transfer: Manchester United given boost in complicated chase

Manchester United have reportedly been given a big boost in their pursuit of Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga as the race for his signature heats up.

The young Frenchman has emerged as a target this summer after news of a breakdown in negotiations with his club came to light.

United were believed to be keen on investing in their engine room but only after sorting out the right-wing and centre-back positions.

The transfer of Jadon Sancho has already been sorted out barring any collapses during a medical and Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane is being chased at the minute.

However, the club couldn’t wait to secure the La Liga defender’s deal first before moving on to the Ligue 1 star and so are pursuing both targets at the same time.

According to L’Equipe, Paul Pogba‘s future will have no effect on the Camavinga transfer and the Red Devils are ahead of the competition in signing him.

It’s believed Solskjaer’s side will be ready to spend around €40m and that should be enough to secure the wonder-kid’s future if a bidding war is avoided, especially since he has refused to sign a new contract with Rennes.

The Peoples Person wrote a piece that contained an exclusive interview with GFFN journalist Rich Allen, giving readers the inside scoop on Camavinga.

The exciting prospect would certainly be welcomed at Old Trafford with open arms by fans who have been frustrated with the central-midfield partnership of Fred and Scott McTominay.

There’s no denying the pair’s work-rate or tenaciousness in midfield but unfortunately their inability to dictate play or create chances has left supporters begging for a new signing.

Many feel Pogba should be returned to his regular position in central midfield but would need a solid partner alongside him and some believe Camavinga is the answer.

Time will tell whether Manchester United fans will get to see this partnership in action or not but for now, they are hopeful.