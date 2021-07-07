Erling Haaland reacts to Jadon Sancho’s move to Manchester United

Now Jadon Sancho’s exit from Borussia Dortmund has been confirmed, many people surrounding the club will be upset as the player moves on to Manchester United.

At the start of the month, Sancho’s move to United was confirmed by both clubs as years of negotiations finally came to a close.

Sancho, being a likable player and person, is somebody you always want around the dressing room and some of his Dortmund pals will be gutted to see his presence leave the club.

One of those being Erling Haaland who always had a good connection on and off the pitch with Sancho, and he took to Instagram to reply to one of the Englishman’s posts with a sad crying face.

Erling Haaland is sad Jadon Sancho has left Borussia Dortmund 😂 pic.twitter.com/HkK1kb9Rnl — United Journal (@theutdjournal) July 6, 2021

Sancho posted a picture on Instagram of him in his England training gear with a caption of just a smiling emoji.

The winger then went on to start in England’s 4-0 win over Ukraine to reach the semi-finals of the European Championships.

Haaland joined Sancho’s Dortmund in 2020 from RB Salzburg and has been an important part of the upcoming generation of footballers at the club.

The Norwegian and Sancho regularly combined together when playing but also their chemistry was clear to see on social media as the club posted regular videos of the players socialising.

This only proves that Dortmund’s loss is United’s gain and is something that the Red Devils will appreciate- having another player who lights up the dressing room at the club.

Haaland, in the past, has been linked to United but a move hasn’t materialised as of yet and the likelihood of this happening seems close to impossible with the number of attackers United currently have.

However, with the release clause activated next summer, Sancho could be the key to Haaland coming to United at long last.

United fans will now be looking forward to seeing Sancho in and around the club after he completes his medicals and returns from his holiday post-European Championship.