John Murtough and Darren Fletcher at the core of hectic summer window

Manchester United fans have had the roles of John Murtough and Darren Fletcher explained as this summer continues to prove just how crucial it is.

The director of football and technical director respectively have been central to the structural changes that have been going on behind the scenes.

The pair have been praised for securing the transfer of Jadon Sancho and people now have high hopes they can sign Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga too.

According to Manchester Evening News, Justin Cochrane, who earlier joined the club, has actually replaced Nicky Butt as the head of first-team player development, having initially been announced as the head of player development and coaching for the academy.

Fletcher has been more of a ‘floater’ as he still plays a part in training sessions and observes matchdays with the analysts.

As a technical director, he has also impressed the club’s contacts alongside Murtough during this summer’s transfer window.

It’s understood the recruitment process is still managed by Solskjaer and technical chief scout Mick Court along with the whole recruitment team.

Murtough is said to have been at the heart of the player care infrastructure and is in charge of communicating the club’s strategy.

This has led to players speaking highly of him and he has been labelled as a ‘fixer’ and ‘leader’.

Unfortunately fans will be unhappy to hear Matt Judge is still in charge of the club’s recruitment as he is the director of football negotiations and is still the point of contact when it comes to discusses potential target’s terms.

The Peoples Person previously covered a piece on Murtough explaining the recruitment process thoroughly to supporters.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also previously praised the new structure so overall the tone appears to be positive.