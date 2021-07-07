Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic gives his thoughts on Harry Maguire

Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic has insisted that Harry Maguire needs silverware to be considered a top player.

The former United stalwart was widely regarded as one of the finest defenders of his generation and retains a cult following among the United faithful.

And the fearsome former bruiser has taken note of his fellow centre-back’s dominant displays for England at Euro 2020.

In conversation with The Athletic, Vidic said: “Harry Maguire looks confident and comfortable, even more for his country than for Man United.”

After missing the start of the tournament through injury, Maguire has quickly re-established himself as a cornerstone of Gareth Southgate’s exciting side.

However, the Serbian regards ‘Slabhead’ as a work in progress, saying: “He’s a defender who is still improving, but if he wants to to be recognised at the highest level, he has to win trophies.”

It’s an observation that will not be lost on Maguire, who has regularly spoken about his desire to win trophies at Old Trafford.

On comparisons between United’s current captain and his illustrious predecessors, Vidic remarked: “…I see a defender who is good at everything. 8/10 everything. He’s not as good on the ball or as fast as Rio and he doesn’t tackle or head like I did, but he has quality across his game.”

It’s an assessment that chimes with The Peoples Person’s glowing review of Maguire’s displays last term.

The Reds’ captain could perhaps be viewed as a very modern hybrid. He’s partly combative stopper, with a few elements of the progressive counterpoint.

Although he might elude easy categorisation, Maguire’s performances for club and country have ensured that people of Vidic’s calibre have noticed his progress.

If he can maintain his seemingly upward trajectory in the coming months, the silverware he ‘needs’ could be soon to follow.