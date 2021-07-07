Nemanja Vidic: Manchester United great hints at problem with David de Gea

Manchester United great Nemanja Vidic has interestingly opened up on what makes a good goalkeeper and appeared to hint at why David de Gea is not the answer for the club.

The former centre-back knows a thing or two about what makes a team solid and he was busy discussing England’s performances in the Euros.

Vidic was a part of a historic partnership with Rio Ferdinand and Edwin van der Sar that formed the backbone for the success of Sir Alex Ferguson‘s modern United.

In fact, it could be argued that the club have failed to recreate a similar partnership since, with all three players now retired.

De Gea was brought in as the long-term replacement for Van der Sar but his legacy at the club is open for debate.

Vidic wrote in The Athletic: “He’s [Jordan Pickford] loud, confident, reliable and he fights so well all game. You want this from your goalkeeper.

“Edwin van der Sar gave us this at United. Always talking, always loud. You don’t want someone who will make some exceptional saves but then make a mistake.”

The Peoples Person covered a piece on how a lack of interest in De Gea this summer has meant he will stay and fight for his place in the starting XI instead.

Vidic obviously doesn’t directly reference the experienced Spaniard but what he says is eerily reminiscent of De Gea.

The former Atletico Madrid man is often a quiet presence at the back who almost refuses to come off his line for anything.

De Gea is easily one of the world’s best shot-stoppers but it’s his weaknesses in the other areas of his game that has people questioning whether he should still be the first choice at Old Trafford.

Ironically enough, Dean Henderson‘s strengths are his teammate’s weaknesses and that has led to some fans already preferring the former over the latter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly has a massive decision to make this summer and it will be interesting to see who he settles on and why.