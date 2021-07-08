Anthony Martial may be on the way out of Manchester United



Manchester United’s enigmatic forward, Anthony Martial, has been difficult to categorise at Old Trafford.

His form has been inconsistent, and positionally, he seems to be somewhere between a number nine and left-winger.

His 2020/21 campaign was a major disappointment and according to The Express and Eurosport, he may be on the way out, either on loan or in a permanent transfer.

The season before last, Martial impressively finished the campaign as United’s top scorer with 23 goals, however, last season, he managed just seven.

And now, with the signing of versatile winger Jadon Sancho, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United’s transfer team may look to create squad space in attack with the likes of Amad Diallo, Hannibal Mejbri, Dan James and, of course, Mason Greenwood also ready to take minutes in the first team.

The decision will also likely depend on Marcus Rashford’s fitness.

After the Europa League Final loss in May, Rashford himself mentioned that he had been playing with injuries, and it has been reported that he may have surgery on his shoulder to alleviate an issue.

If that is the case, Rashford may miss a chunk of the upcoming season in recovery and in that scenario, Martial will be needed.

It is an uncertain time for the Frenchman, who is still only 25, but it is likely that Solskjaer will communicate well on any developments as the United coach has become known for his good people-management skills.

If Martial were to move on, it would be a bittersweet outcome for many Reds fans, who took to the mercurial forward, particularly after his debut mazey run and goal against rivals Liverpool in 2015.

Whether the club decide to loan, sell or keep Martial, further developments will become clearer in the coming weeks after Rashford returns from international duty with England and the transfer window evolves.

Martial is in his prime, and while United would look for a fee close to the near £60 million mark, with add-ons included, that they paid Monaco for his services, he could still reignite his form for United, who are looking to seriously push Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

