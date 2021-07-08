Eduardo Camavinga: Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United transfer details

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the latest details on a potential transfer for Rennes’ star Eduardo Camavinga to Manchester United.

The young Frenchman is one of Europe’s highest-rated prospects so naturally, his name has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Camavinga is understood to have refused a renewal with Rennes and his current contract runs out next season.

This has led the talented midfielder to jump up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s transfer wishlist and fans are now excited over a potential transfer.

Camavinga would undoubtedly add much needed quality to the Red Devils’ engine room and could solve that position for the next decade at least.

Romano took to Sportskeeda to write: “Eduardo Camavinga, on the other hand, is Manchester United’s priority for midfield. The negotiation is ready to start with Rennes.

“Camavinga’s contract expires in June 2022 and he has no intention of renewing the agreement. That’s why Manchester United want to try to take advantage of it and put on the table its offer for the midfielder.

“Camavinga is waiting. Even Paris Saint-Germain have been following him for months and are in the race to sign the talented Frenchman.

“Manchester United, however, are progressing with their plans for a talent considered the perfect purchase for the short and long term.

“Camavinga is appreciated by everyone at the club and could be an ideal deal for the rebuilding that Manchester United are preparing.

“It will be important to understand Rennes’ request. The rumors around the club speak of 30/35 million euros as a possible amount United will have to offer.”

The Peoples Person covered a report that claimed the Red Devils are willing to spend that amount and that Paul Pogba‘s uncertain future will play no role in a potential transfer.

The world-class star’s contract also runs out next summer and that has led to some reports to claim he’s on his way out this year.

Manchester United have not appeared to have made a solid contract offer to Pogba so far and so PSG have registered interest in securing his signature.

Some reports claimed Solskjaer will only sign a midfielder if the former Juventus man leaves but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.