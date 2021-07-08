Fabrizio Romano discusses Donny van de Beek’s Manchester United future

Donny van de Beek’s Manchester United future has been the subject of frequent speculation lately.

That speculation has only intensified since reports emerged that United are shopping around for a new midfielder.

Rumoured interest in the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Declan Rice and Harry Winks might have led to an assumption that Van de Beek will become the Reds’ the odd-man-out.

Following a debut season in which the Dutchman managed just 3 goal involvements in 36 appearances, it is perhaps inevitable that the rumour mill has ground into action.

However, Twitter transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has insisted that the misfiring midfielder will stay and fight for his place, even if players of Camavinga’s calibre are signed.

‘Donny van de Beek is set to fight for his place at #MUFC if Eduardo Camavinga joins this summer,’ Romano is quoted as saying on Twitch.

Donny van de Beek is set to fight for his place at #MUFC if Eduardo Camavinga joins this summer💪 How strong do you think our midfield will be next season Reds?🔴 pic.twitter.com/9mMoJbgana — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) July 7, 2021

Judging by recent photos of the Van de Beek family at Old Trafford, Romano could well be onto something.

Donny Van de beek finally got to bring his family to Old Trafford. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/P0CfYcShGW — MUHQ News (@MUHQNews) July 7, 2021

Restrictions caused by the pandemic had stopped the midfielder’s family from seeing their son’s new home-away-from-home.

However, the obvious group harmony certainly doesn’t appear to signify an unhappy player.

Furthermore, with Paul Pogba’s future under renewed focus amid links with Paris St-Germain, Van de Beek could find himself creeping back up the midfield pecking order.

It also seems unlikely that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would sanction the departure of more than one progressive midfielder.

On the contrary, the Norwegian boss might be expected to require as many creative outlets as possible to mount a sustained title challenge next term.

An optimist might note that some of the Red Devils’ modern legends needed patience while they adjusted to the demands of the Premier League.

The virtue certainly reaped dividends with the likes of Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra.

More recently, Fred needed over a year in England to establish himself as genuine first team material. The Brazilian is now one of Solskjaer’s go-to performers.

Hopefully similar faith in United’s Dutch enigma will see him rediscover the superb form that made him such a special talent for Ajax.