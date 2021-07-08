Home » Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw crucial in creating history with England

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United stars Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were absolutely phenomenal in the win over Denmark in the semi-finals of the Euros.

The defensive duo have been key cogs in England’s successes so far and are rightly gaining some much-deserved praise.

Denmark drew first blood in the clash at Wembley as they scored a fantastic freekick that can only be appreciated.

England got back into the game thanks to a somewhat forced own goal as Raheem Sterling was breathing down Simon Kjaer’s neck.

Shaw and Maguire unfortunately didn’t register any goals or assists in the late 2-1 victory but it could be argued either one of them could have and should have.

The Peoples Person previously wrote articles on Maguire and Shaw’s outstanding performances in the Euros so far and how they’ve blown fans away.

The former Leicester City man’s ability to win duels and play dangerous passes makes him a perfect blend as a modern centre-back.

Shaw might not have gotten an assist but his progressiveness was there for all to see and on another day he would have added to his tally.

The former Southampton man’s defensive numbers aren’t lacking either and so he’s also proven to be a rather complete defender.

