Man United’s new home kit: photos of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba leaked

Photos showing Manchester United stars in next season’s home kit have been leaked on social media.

The new kit, with a retro 1960’s look, is set to launch with the new sponsor’s name, TeamViewer, replacing old sponsors Chevrolet.

Major German global technology company, TeamViewer, signed a deal to take over the side’s shirt sponsorship in March this year.

However, despite initial reports that the deal would be an increase on the Chevrolet contract at around £70 million per year, in fact it turned out to be £47 million, a £17 million drop on the car manufacturers’ figure.

The silver lining is arguably in terms of the look of the shirts, with the Teamviewer logo less obtrusive and classier than the big silver and gold Chevvy badge.

Leaked images of the official launch of Manchester United's home jersey for the 2021-22 season 👇 #mufc #mujournal 📸 @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/JHnpIWK2Fa — United Journal (@theutdjournal) July 8, 2021

The leaked photos show Bruno Fernandes in a short-sleeved version of the kit and Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford in long-sleeved versions.

The long-sleeved edition in particular has a real retro feel about it.

The round white collar and simple white cuffs first appeared in 1961, replacing the v-neck that had been symbolic of United since 1955.

The collar last appeared in 1971, having coincided with one of the greatest periods of United’s history, which included the 1967 First Division title and the 1968 European Cup – although that final, famously, was played in an alternative blue kit with Benfica winning the toss to play in their home red.

The 1960’s kit providers were Umbro, making this the first time Addidas have brought out a version of the classic shirts.

Fans will hope that the current side will be able to emulate the success and entertainment value of the last team to wear the classic kit, which included George Best, Bobby Charlton, Denis Law, Paddy Crerand, Willie Morgan and Nobby Stiles.