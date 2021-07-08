Manchester United face competition for Eduardo Camavinga signing from Chelsea



After finally securing the attacking talent of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United are now working on acquiring a new midfielder and defender in this summer’s transfer market.

The Red Devils have been linked to the young Rennes midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga in recent weeks and word from most news sources has been promising.

However, now, it looks like Premier League rivals, Chelsea, may be considering a counter-move for the French 18 year-old.

The news has come from the French outlet, Le Parisien via The Mirror.

Camavinga is an outstanding tackler for his age, averaging over 4 per game in Ligue 1 last season but is also capable of carrying the ball forward well and passing long and short.

At Chelsea, Ngolo Kante has had a resurgence under new coach, Thomas Tuchel, but is moving on in years; he turned 30 in March.

Camavinga certainly has the potential to become a similar player to Kante and that’s where Chelsea’s interest may lie.

However, the London club also have the Italian Jorginho and young Billy Gilmour who can play in an anchoring midfield role.

Man United, therefore, may represent the better opportunity for game-time for Camavinga with Nemanja Matic having had relatively little involvement last season and with his influence as a holding midfielder waning.

The future of Paul Pogba is also uncertain in United’s midfield and with coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferring the double-pivot of two defensively disciplined midfielders, only Fred and Scott McTominay seem reliable there.

Solskjaer has also shown that he is willing to give game-time to young players in the tradition of the red Manchester club.

Camavinga is in the final year of his contract at Rennes and seems to want a move.

The French club would be happy with around £30-40 million according to reports. (We recently interviewed French football journalist, Rich Allen, on the details of a potential deal here)

These latest reports of Chelsea’s interest may also be a negotiation tactic of Rennes’, who may be trying to pressure United via the media to eke more value out of a potential sale.

Even at £40 million, the signing of Camavinga, with such huge potential, would be good business, but at 18, fans would still have to be patient.

