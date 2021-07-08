Paul Pogba: PSG interest in Manchester United more concrete

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is reportedly the subject of increasing interest from PSG who have stepped up their attempts to sign him.

The superb midfielder’s contract runs out next summer and given the lack of news over a new deal, clubs have been lining up to sign him.

It was believed no one truly has the money to afford Pogba and United were said to be willing to risk letting him go for free next year rather than sell him for cheap this transfer window.

Juventus and Real Madrid have always held an interest in the superstar but their lack of funds has meant they have hardly been a threat.

The French side are a different story, however, as they intend to splash the cash this summer in a bid to give Mauricio Pochettino all the support needed to win multiple titles.

According to CalcioMercato, PSG registered interest in Pogba as early as 22nd June, though now it has moved to a more concrete level of interest.

They also claim the talented Frenchman is interested in joining the Ligue 1 giants because of their desire to win the Champions League next season.

L’Equipe seem to confirm the above, stating that PSG are definitely thinking of signing Pogba, who is seduced by their advances, and his price tag is estimated at €50m-€60m.

The Peoples Person previously wrote an article on how this transfer rumour stinks of Mino Raiola’s doing despite the growing whispers that it may happen.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the notorious agent is attempting to whip up a storm and land himself as well as his client one last major payday.

Putting Manchester United under pressure to wrap up a new contract for Pogba also makes sense to Raiola.

PSG have already secured another one of his clients in former AC Milan man Gianluigi Donnarumma who left the club on a free transfer.