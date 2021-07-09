Fabrizio Romano: Man United still awaiting Real Madrid’s response to Raphael Varane approach

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid are giving Manchester United the silent treatment over their enquiries about centre-back Raphael Varane.

United are hot favourites to sign the 28-year-old, who has so far refused to sign a new contract with los Blancos.

And with a year left to run on the deal and a transfer kitty to fill for an assault on kylian Mbappe, Real are reportedly keen to get the matter resolved.

However, according to Romano, this has not translated into urgency to respond to the Red Devils, who made their enquiry a week ago.

‘Man Utd asked for Varane one week ago on direct contact – but there’s still no official bid, waiting for Real price tag,’ he said on Twitter this evening.

Romano also debunked reports that Madrid have enquired about DonnDonny Van de Beek being a makeweight in the deal or moving in the opposite direction.

‘Donny Van de Beek has NOT been discussed between Manchester United and Real Madrid as player included in the negotiations for Raphael Varane,’ he confirmed in the same tweet.

The guru also confirms that United have not yet made an official bid for Varane, although this is not unusual. The club’s policy tends to be to sound out the selling club and delve deeper into transfer negotiations before testing the water with a formal bid.

Despite over a year of complex negotiations, for example, United are only known to have made two official bids for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

The news that Van de Beek is not part of the deal is in line with The Peoples Person’s report earlier in the week in which we suggested that rumours around the Dutchman’s departure were not particularly credible.

Especially with a question mark still hanging over the future of Paul Pogba, it would seem illogical for United to sell or loan Van de Beek at this stage, especially in such a deflated market.

United are hoping to capture Varane for around €50 million (£43m) or less, with Real reportedly hoping for either €60 million (£52) or for the player to accept their contract offer and stay at the club.