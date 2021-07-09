Former England ace Paul Parker slams Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has claimed that Marcus Rashford’s poor form made him “very lucky to start so many games” last season.

Parker has also rubbished widespread reports that niggling injury problems contributed towards Rashford’s loss of form over the second half of the campaign.

Although the United wide-man has himself confirmed that surgery is likely, Parker remains unconvinced.

The former England full-back said, “I kept hearing that he’s injured, he’s carrying this injury – a load of rubbish.”

He continued, “If he was carrying injuries, the player would’ve stopped … because the squads are bigger now.”

Of Rashford’s prospects for next season, the Fergie era ace claimed, “He has to prove he can play regularly for Manchester United because he was poor.”

It’s controversial, if not outlandish stuff.

Parker would appear to be in an extremely small minority of people who don’t believe the well-documented reports regarding Rashford’s persistent shoulder and ankle injuries.

The talented wide man seemed to lack sharpness and fluidity for much of the calendar year and often appeared to be playing through serious discomfort.

Meanwhile, many United fans will no doubt remember Parker as an excellent defender who might have hit even greater heights but for his own persistent back problems.

It seems curiously short-sighted then for a formerly injury-plagued professional to be quite so vocal about the subject of match fitness.

However, it’s no novelty for the Fergie era stalwart to have adopted a strangely contrarian stance towards his former club.

This season alone, the diminutive former ace has accused Harry Maguire of lacking leadership skills and demanded that he be replaced.

Rashford, it seems, is in good company.

Hopefully he can avoid surgery and get back to the superb form that made him such an integral figure for club and country.