Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford bonding in England training

Photos of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford posted on social media have come to light today that shows the camaraderie that already exists between United’s pending new signing and his future teammate.

Sancho can be seen in the photos laughing and joking with Rashford while playing water volleyball in England’s training camp.

These two are inseparable 😂💪 pic.twitter.com/VtjHaw2qFN — utdreport (@utdreport) July 9, 2021

It seems that the right winger, whose transfer from Borussia Dortmund should be completed after the Euro 2020 final, is already very popular with his new teammates and has struck up a friendship with all the United men in the England camp.

‘Yeah, Luke [Shaw] is a great lad. I always have a good relationship with him, Marcus and Harry [Maguire] so it’s going to be fun [at United],’ he said in a recent press conference (via The MEN).

Photos of Rashford enjoying himself in the pool have also been posted on Instagram by United.

Neither Rashford nor Sancho have played as big a part in England’s Euro campaign as they would have liked but will hope to be called upon in the final against Italy on Sunday.

Rashford has come on as a substitute in four out of six of the Three Lions’ games so far, but is yet to start a game and did not feature in the semi-final win over Denmark, despite the game going to extra time.

Sancho did have one start – in the quarter final against Ukraine, but other than that he has been afforded just six minutes against the Czech Republic.

Gareth Southgate has so far preferred Bukayo Saka of Arsenal on the right wing, although following Sancho’s excellent performance against Ukraine in his absence and with Saka showing signs of tiredness against Denmark, the 21-year-old could be in line for a recall.

As for Rashford, a start in the final would mean usurping the in-form Raheem Sterling, which seems an almost impossible task after the City man’s performances so far.