Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma interested in Eric Bailly



Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly could be heading out to Italy to join up with Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma on a permanent transfer, reports have claimed.

A number of players from Premier League clubs have been rumoured to be joining up with Mourinho at his new club in Rome and Bailly is another name linked with a move despite the fact he has just signed a new contract with United.

It is no secret that the Red Devils are continuing their search for a new central defender to partner Harry Maguire and Bailly could be one to exit the club from the current selection of defenders if a new man joins.

According to Sport Witness, Italian outlet Il Tempo explained on Thursday that Chris Smalling was never a favourite of Mourinho when he managed United and could be returning to England if the right sort of bid came in.

If Smalling does leave the Italian club ‘one of the names to keep an eye on is that of Eric Bailly.’

The Ivorian joined the club under Mourinho’s spell at United and is believed to be highly thought of by the Portuguese.

Despite joining in 2016 from Spanish side Villarreal, Bailly has only made 66 league appearances as injuries have got the better of him.

However, his fitness has slightly improved lately and he appeared 21 times last season, making it his second-best campaign in terms of appearances.

But next season looks to be a more challenging one in terms of his ability to break into the first team should that new central defender arrive.

Bailly has recently admitted to having a good relationship with his former boss Mourinho and has always remained in contact with him since his departure from United.

This does remain only a rumour, with nothing to suggest that Roma are in contact with Bailly’s representatives, but it’s certainly something to look at if Smalling were to leave Italy.

Fans of the Red Devils will be cautious to let go of Bailly without there being a replacement because it has also been rumoured that Axel Tuanzebe will be leaving the club on loan as well in the next couple of weeks.

Even if United were successful in signing one of their targets, the absence of both Bailly and Tuanzebe would mean there would be just three recognised centre-backs in the senior squad, which would leave them very vulnerable if there were injuries to any of those three.

