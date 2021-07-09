Manchester United’s Tahith Chong set for loan move to Birmingham City



Manchester United winger Tahith Chong is closing in on a loan move to Championship club Birmingham City, a new report has revealed.

Chong signed a new contract to secure his stay at the club in March 2020 which lasts until June 2022 with the option to extend for a further year included.

Man United swiftly moved to secure him last year as Italian giants Inter Milan were very keen on signing the player.

The Holland Under-21 international joined the United academy from Eredivisie club Feyenoord and then joined up with the first team in the 19/20 season. He then went on to further develop his career by spending the 20/21 season out on loan at two different clubs.

The first of those was Werder Bremen, where he had a good month to begin with, but playing time was ultimately cut short as he soon fell out of favour.

Chong then moved to Belgian club, Club Brugge and then made his debut four days later. However, the loan move was also not so successful as he failed to break into the starting eleven consistently.

Once again, it looks like Chong will be moving out on loan to try and further his development and to try and prove he has what it takes to make it into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

According to The Telegraph.United are close to agreeing on a loan move to Birmingham City next season as the player looks to get experience in the English leagues.

This proved to be quite successful for James Garner who spent a season in the Championship and the hope is that it will also be a useful experience for Chong.

The arrival of the Dutchman, who has some Champions League experience, will be seen as a coup signing for the manager, Lee Bowyer, at a club that finished 18th last season.

Considering the talent he showed when in the academy, United fans will be hopeful that Chong enjoys a successful season on loan this term.

At 21, it could be the last chance for Chong to prove to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he has what it takes to make it at Old Trafford and salvage his United career.

