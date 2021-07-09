Stade Rennais target Edouard Camavinga replacement opening move to Manchester United

Stade Rennais are on the brink of signing Jens Cajuste according to Foot Mercato, potentially opening the gates for the departure of Edouard Camavinga to Manchester United.

The 21 year old Swedish international, Cajuste, is a defensive minded midfielder who is seen as a direct replacement for Camavinga.

“He’s a player we’ve been following for over a year” said Florian Maurice recently, the technical director of Rennes.

Maurice also added Cajuste is “capable of playing immediately with very interesting future potential. We are in fairly advanced discussions.”

With a replacement for Camavinga set, the exit door beckons closer for the young French international.

It is not smooth sailing for United to sign their target just yet though as The Peoples Person have recently covered, the teenager is attracting interest from Chelsea as well.

However with only Fred, Scott McTominay, and an aging Nemanja Matic for the deeper midfield roles, United will be confident the chances on offer at Old Trafford will be more persuasive than the competition.

Capable of playing as a defensive midfielder or in box to box role, the teenager will be expected to fill in along side Fred or McTominay in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s system.

Offering a similar work ethic and tenacity as the Old Trafford faithful are used to from the current duo, supporters are hoping Camavinga’s driving runs will add a further dynamism and progression to the midfield.

In our recent guest interview, Rich Allen of Get French Football News said the fee is expected to be in the €30-40m.

He also added “if he doesn’t sign a new contract then the club will look to make a sale.”

As a result, with Camavinga looking unlikely to renew, Rennes’ confidence in signing Cajuste may be the catalyst for Camavinga’s exit to push ahead in the coming weeks.