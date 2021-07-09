Tahith Chong joins Birmingham City on loan from Man United

Tahith Chong has completed a one-year loan move to Birmingham City from Manchester United.

As reported here earlier today, the 21-year-old will switch to St Andrews in an attempt to re-launch his faltering development from academy hopeful to senior star.

The deal was confirmed late this afternoon on United’s own website, ManUtd.com.

‘Chong will remain with United for the beginning of pre-season before joining up with the Blues at an agreed time ahead of their Championship campaign,’ the report reads.

‘He will soon join up with his new team-mates at St. Andrew’s ahead of the 2021/22 season and begin work with the Blues manager Lee Bowyer.’

Chong himself was interviewed on Birmingham’s own website, BCFC.com.

‘I’m excited to get started. Excited to get to know my new teammates and everyone at the club,’ he said.

‘I spoke to the manager here and heard about the plans the club has for this season and for me as well.

‘He spoke to me about some improvement points and I’m looking forward to working with him. I want to come here and become a better player and develop.

‘I’m really looking forward to getting to know the Championship and to see what it brings.

‘I’m a player who likes to get at players, like to dribble and beat players. I’m fast and I’ll try to bring that to the team.

‘I’m looking forward to the season and to meet all the fans. I think I’m even more excited than they are!’

Despite huge promise in his Academy years, Chong has failed to make a breakthrough at Old Trafford or on loan at either Werder Bremen or Club Brugge. He will hope that a good year in the Championship will put his career back in track and prove to United boss ole gunnar Solskjaer that he has a future at the club.