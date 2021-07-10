Cristian Romero transfer: Manchester United make decision on potential deal

Manchester United have reportedly decided against signing Atalanta’s Cristian Romero, at least for the time being.

The talented defender emerged as a potential target recently and rumours have consistently insisted it’s a transfer that can happen.

Fans never truly bought into it but many felt it’s possible he is on United’s radar as a backup to the first-choice targets.

Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane is a far more believable target and the news in that regard has advanced far quicker than Romero.

Supporters are even pushing for the Frenchman to join and there aren’t many who feel the club should be targetting someone else instead.

According to CalcioMercato, the Red Devils’ interest in Romero disappeared when he picked up an injury on international duty with Argentina.

It’s believed the club were willing to part ways with €45m for his signature but that no longer appears to be the case.

The Peoples Person previously covered a report by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano that claimed Manchester United never approached Atalanta for Romero and that there was never anything serious.

This seems to be a transfer rumour that was forced by the Italian media and wouldn’t go away.

Perhaps Atalanta themselves were hoping United would sign Romero in order to help them with their own financial situation.

After all, it’s understood the two clubs maintain a positive relationship following the purchase of Amad Diallo last summer.

Nonetheless, although interest in Romero has died down for the time being, it is entirely possible that if the pursuit for Varane falls short, the Red Devils might reopen interest in the Atalanta star.