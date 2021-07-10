Man United fans react to Thibaut Courtois’ mocking of Anthony Martial

Manchester United fans have reacted angrily to Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ mocking of Anthony Martial yesterday.

Appearing on the Youtube show ‘7 Second Challenge’ by Pickx Sports, Courtois was asked by Belgium teammate Jan Vertonghen to name three star players who did not take part in Euro 2020.

Courtois could only name Sergio Ramos, and when Vertonghen read him a list of others, including Martial, Courtois said incredulously ‘Martial’s a star player?’

The comment has caused a barrage of criticism from United fans on social media. Comments have included:

‘Why would a proper professional footballer say that? Terrible stuff from Courtois.’

‘Can’t wait for Martial to score against this guy next season.’

‘Martial only didn’t get into the best squad in the tournament because of injury, even after having an off season in front of goal. So I dont know what Courtois is chatting.’

‘Martial is the best striker in the Premier League by far and next season he will show you all.’

‘This disrespect to Martial is becoming too much, he’s gonna shut them up very soon.’

‘Would’ve done a lot more than Mbappe that’s for sure! Tony Martial scores again.’

The last comment is the most fitting. France, on paper, were by far the strongest side in Euro 2020 but their star striker, Kylian Mbappe, was misfiring when it mattered most. Had Martial been fit, there is every possibility that he would have produced some of his magic and rescued his country from an embarrassing exit at the hands of Switzerland.

Martial is enigmatic and inconsistent and did have his worst season in a Manchester United shirt in 2020/21. However, 2019/20 was arguably his best and there is no reason to doubt that if he is able to put his injury problems behind him, United’s number 11 will be able to put the smile on the other side of Courtois’s face next season.